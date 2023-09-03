The Nebraska Public Service Commission said has been notified by Windstream that 911 service disrupted by an incident at a Windstream Data Center in Lincoln has been restored.

The outage affected some 911 centers in southeast Nebraska who through their local/regional network have contracted with Windstream to provide service.

“The Commission works closely with the local 911 centers,” State 911 Department Director David Sankey said in a release. “Any investigation will look into what led to this disruption in 911 service and will focus on available backup systems and identifying solutions moving forward to mitigate future issues.”

Saturday night, the Commission indicated 911 centers in a number of counties in southeast Nebraska may have been impacted by the disruption in service.

Information provided by Windstream indicates that around 6:30 p.m. Saturday, they made notification of a disruption in service due to a fire at their Lincoln facility. According to Windstream 911 service in four counties, Adams, Gage, Otoe, and Saunders County was down.

Other counties in the Southeast region may have experienced some disruptions in service due to the incident. Windstream technicians worked through the night and restored service to those impacted early Sunday morning.