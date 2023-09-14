STROMSBURG — Homestead Aronia in Stromsburg held its fifth Annual Aronia Berry Festival Saturday and invited the public to come and enjoy an evening of picking their own Aronia Berries along with a great atmosphere of music and food including some amazing Aronia berry treats.

Cindy Schofield, originally from Stromsburg, raises 10 acres of organic Aronia berries and just completed her harvest for the year. This year’s harvest went well, according to Schofield, and came in at 10,000 pounds of berries.

“We didn’t harvest the entire field, just what I would need for the coming year. It took about one day! We harvest with a pull behind harvester that shakes the berries off and conveys them into a large tote. The berries are so strong, that the ones in the bottom of the tote, which can weigh 1,000 pounds, do not get crushed. I think that’s amazing!” said Schofield.

Aronia berries, also known as black chokeberries, are extremely high in antioxidants and polyphenols. They can be used to make jam or jelly, dessert bars, protein bars, smoothies, or just the juice itself to enjoy.

The Homestead also has bees on their fields and hopes to harvest Aronia honey in the future.