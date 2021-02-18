2021 Home & Garden Show goes on

YORK – Planning an event like the York Chamber of Commerce Home & Garden Show isn’t easy, coronavirus or not.

“It’s definitely better to stay as organized as we can. We already have stuff printed for the 2022 show,” said Madonna Mogul, York Area Chamber of Commerce Director. Mogul said she and her team started planning the 2021 show a year ahead. “It takes an army to execute this for the community.”

The community has expressed being grateful for the opportunity to participate, as many similar events in the past several months have been cancelled. Mogul said they have even received thank-you notes on registration sheets.

Mogul estimated 60 vendors participating in the 2021 show. Vendors will set up in the Holthus Convention Center’s ballroom and lobby. Aisles will measure 12 and 14 feet in a new layout. “We were toying with trying to try this out anyway,” Mogul said. Coronavirus safety measures will be in place, including assigned entrances and exits with signage to streamline the flow of visitors.