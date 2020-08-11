YORK – Matt Kern was named as the 2020 York News-Times Golden Apple award winner Monday morning.
The Golden Apple is symbolic of the York Public School teacher of the year and is given during the all-staff assembly at the beginning of the school year.
Individuals within the York Public Schools system submit nominations from which the honored educator is chosen. The decision as to who the recipient will be comes from a 5-person committee – made up of past recipients.
Individuals who nominated Mr. Kern said he is a “man of integrity, honor, and discipline. His leadership touches the lives of students, staff, and parents, both in and out of the classroom.
“Every area of his life and career is leading young men and women to be the best person they can be. When you walk into his room, you can tell by the motivational posters of “Success, Achievement and Discipline,” all focusing on both academics and athletics. Inspiring and motivating young people, helping them grow to be the best person they can be, is what Matt does best,” a fellow educator wrote.
Kern has been a sixth grade science teacher for many years and his classroom “is high energy, focused on learning using hands-on, engaging strategies. In the spring, the students put on a ‘wax museum’ that just this past year raised over $2,000 for York Pride Pack.”
Those who nominated Mr. Kern also talked about how he develops long-term relationships with students, boys in football and girls in basketball, year-round. “His coaching and relationship building begins with elementary age students in the Duke Hoops program. This fun program teaches students the fundamentals of basketball. He works with students all the way through being high school seniors. He runs various camps throughout the school year and summer. He works hard to bring students into being part of a team.
“He works behind the scenes in many areas,” they continued. “He is active in various coaching organizations. He is also active on the professional level through the York Education Association. As a teacher leader, he has served on the negotiations team for many years, working with the superintendent and the school board to make YPS a great place for both students and staff.”
Presenting the award to Kern was York News-Times Publisher Carrie Colburn, as the newspaper sponsors the award each year. It is presented right before the school year starts, based on nominations made by educators in the spring.
The award has been presented since 1983. Past winners have been (starting with the 1983 recipient): Verna Wolfe, Ralph Brumbaugh, Merrilee Roemmich, Gene Robb, Don Keelan-White, Toni Hess, Marge Edwards, Jan Hedrick, Dale Kahla, Jane Hough, Susan Cox, Darcy McBride, Marilyn Klenker, Lori Beebe, Mike Lucas, Joe Berry, Kathy Ohlsen, Sheila Hubbard, Lori Hamling, Ruth Koch, Greg Adams, Chris Holder, Nancy Bellows, Audrey Samuelson, Barb Sheldon, Curtis Forsch, Tom Budler, Diane Dey, Dave Ciccone, Judy Hannon, Gene Fischer, Ross Wolstenholm, Jeanette Friesen, Tricia Hirschfeld, Angie Kroger, Lisa Eichinger and Kim Brehm.
Also presented Monday morning was this year’s “Unsung Hero Award.” This is given each year as well, before the fall semester starts. It was presented to Jody Stelling, a custodian at York High School, who has been with the school district since September of 2002.
