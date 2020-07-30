Elementary:
Kindergarten: Pencil box, box of Ticonderoga pencils, 8 glue sticks, 2 boxes 24-count Crayola crayons, box of 8 classic markers, 2 large erasers, Fiskar scissors, headphones, paint shirt, tennis shoes for P.E., school bag, extra set of clothes (to keep in lockers). Please label items.
First grade: 2 dozen #2 wood pencils, 2 small pencil boxes (8”x5”x2”), 2 large erasers, 2 boxes 24-count crayons, box Kleenex, 5 glue sticks, Fiskar scissors, set of 8 classic markers, highlighter, 2 tubes chapstick, headphones, tennis shoes for P.E. Please label items.
Second grade: 1 dozen #2 pencils, 6 small glue sticks, small pencil box, 48-ct. crayons, 24-count colored pencils, classic markers, gallon Ziploc bags, 2 boxes Kleenex, headphones, tennis shoes for PE. Please label items.
Third grade: 3 dozen #2 pencils, 24-count crayons, Fiskar scissors, 4 glue sticks, large classic markers, skinny classic markers, 2 large erasers, box of Kleenex, 24-count colored pencils, heavy-duty water bottle, dry erase markers, highlighter, headphones, tennis shoes for P.E.
Fourth grade: 2 dozen #2 pencils, 2 large erasers, 2 glue sticks, red pen, colored pencils, Fiskar scissors, 2 boxes Kleenex, yellow highlighter, 6 pocket folders (plain colors), 5 composition notebooks, one 1 ½” three-ring binder, earbuds, tennis shoes for P.E.
Fifth grade: 2 dozen pencils, large eraser, red pens, 12 colored pencils, pencil bag or box, scissors, 1 ½” three-ring binder, notebook paper for binder, 3-ring notebook, 2 boxes Kleenex, tennis shoes for P.E., earbuds.
Sixth grade: 2 dozen pencils, large eraser, red pens, 12 colored pencils, pencil bag or box, scissors, 1 ½” three-ring binder, loose leaf notebook paper, 3-ring notebook, 2 boxes Kleenex, tennis shoes for P.E., earbuds.
Junior High:
General: Notebooks, college-ruled loose leaf paper, composition book, 1” binders, black or blue pens, red pens, #2 pencils, folders, note cards, highlighters, erasers, calculator – Texas Instruments TI-30X IIS
P.E.: Running shoes, gym clothes, outdoor gym clothing, shower supplies.
