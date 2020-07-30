Elementary:
Preschool (Ms. Mattox): Back pack (no wheels), 10-pack washable classic Crayola markers, Fiskar blunt-tip scissors, Sterilite plastic pencil box (8”x5”x2”), 10-pack washable classic-color thin Crayola markers, 4 Expo markers, highlighters, 24-pack Crayola crayons, 4 glue sticks, Kleenex, Clorox/Lysol wipes, full set of clothing (kept at school for emergencies), individual-sized bottle hand sanitizer.
Kindergarten (Mrs. Bowman & Mrs. Jones): Book bag, 2 boxes 24-count Crayola crayons, box Crayola washable markers, 4 fine point Expo dry erase markers, pencil box, 3-hole punch-sized zipper pouch (clear front), wide-ruled 1-subject spiral notebooks, 2 plain-colored 3-hole plastic folders, headphones (no earbuds), watercolor paint set, large box Kleenex, 2 pink erasers, Fiskar blunt tip scissors, 2 Elmer’s glue sticks, box quart-size zip bags, box gallon-size zip bags. Boys: container Clorox wipes. Girls: container baby wipes.
Second grade (Mrs. Lindburg): Large pencil box, 4 dry erase markers, (12) #2 pencils (no mechanical), 3 large boxes Kleenex, pencil cap erasers, headphones (no earbuds), scissors, 2 glue sticks, book bag, set of 10 broad line markers, 24-count crayons, Lysol wipes, 12” ruler, eraser or sock for dry erase board, individual-sized bottle of hand sanitizer.
Third grade (Mrs. Hedrick): 1 box crayons, book bag, headphones (no earbuds), 24-count crayons, (10) #2 pencils (no mechanical), 3 glue sticks, scissors, 4 different colored dry erase markers, wide-rule spiral notebook, container Lysol wipes, 12” ruler, box of colored pencils, pencil cap erasers, 3 large boxes Kleenex, eraser or sock for dry erase board, individual-sized bottle hand sanitizer.
Grades 4 – 6: Book bag, red pens, 8-10 pencils, 1” binder, 2 boxes Kleenex, 3 dry erase markers, 4 composition notebooks (not spiral), earbuds, highlighters (3 colors), zippered pencil pouch for inside binder, daily planner.
K - 6 P.E.: Athloetic shoes to keep at school. (No boots.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.