"Local Voices of Pacifism" exhibit to open at Heritage Park
"Local Voices of Pacifism" exhibit to open at Heritage Park

Heritage Park

These are two panels from the “Local Voices of Pacifism” exhibit that will be unveiled May 23 at Henderson’s Heritage Park. This was an extensive project in which locals told their stories regarding their experiences as conscientious objectors serving their country.

HENDERSON – After four years of interviews, research and documentation, the “Local Voices of Pacifism” exhibit at the Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park is ready for its grand opening to the public.

The display highlights local experiences and artifacts of conscientious objectors with ties to the Henderson area, sharing stories of how peace-minded people served their country in peaceful ways. These experiences are from World War I, World War II, the Korean and Vietnam Wars up through today. Over 300 stories of Civilian Public Service, PAX, 1-W alternative service, non-combatant and full military have been collected and will be available for viewing on site electronically. A printed hardcopy will also be accessible.

This event will take place on Sunday afternoon, May 23, in the Heritage Park’s irrigation building. Beginning at 3 p.m., there will be a time to browse and view the exhibit. Then, at 3:30 p.m., a short program of explanation and recognition will take place, which will include opportunities for comments from the audience.

Afterwards, coffee and cookies will be served while offering more time to view the exhibit.

Visitors are encouraged to bring their own chairs.

Henderson Mennonite Heritage Museum and Park is located at 720 Road B, just one mile south of Henderson’s I-80 exit #342. For more information, call 402.723.5694 or 402.723.4252.

This exhibit is being made possible with the financial support of the York County Visitors’ Bureau and donations from family members and friends near and far who are supporters of the Henderson Heritage Park.

