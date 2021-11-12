Local veterans gather to celebrate, honor, remember

YORK – Tables filled the York National Guard Armory for Thursday’s annual Veterans Day Slum Feed and ceremony. Still there weren’t enough places for all who attended and extra seating had to be provided.

Coffee, rolls and commiseration occupied the 10 a.m. to noon period, followed by the traditional meal of stew, cole slaw, prunes – symbolic of war rations – and desserts crafted by Auxiliary women. They also served the meal with assistance from local Boy Scouts. It was Scouts who advanced the Colors, too.

Ron Weiss crafted the delicious stew by his own hand. Legion Commander Bill Hardy said canned stew was used for years and years … until it became unavailable a couple years back. That’s when Chef Weiss sprang into to action to preserve the traditional Vets Day menu.

Three members of the York High School Chamber Singers – Libby Troester, Mia Burke and Whitney Polak - sang the National Anthem to honor the occasion.

National Guard Brig. Gen. Craig Strong, currently assigned to duty at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., was the day’s featured speaker.

Strong recited a long list of relatives in York, where he himself was born, including father and step-mother John and Joan Strong.

