Local students serving as mentors

LINCOLN -- Fifty-nine University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been selected to lead Nebraska children in grades K-12 in summer activities through the new Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO) program.

The program is a collaboration among the University Honors Program, Student Affairs, Nebraska Extension and Beyond School Bells.

"This program was designed to give UNL students the opportunity to contribute to Nebraska's recovery from the pandemic - specifically, to help young people whose learning has been interrupted by school closures," said Jeff Cole, network lead for Beyond School Bells, Nebraska's statewide after-school network.

"Research tells us that after-school and summer learning experiences can have a profound effect on a young person's development, and we believe UNL students can be just the type of mentors and club facilitators we need to help renew and accelerate learning and growth in the year ahead."

Honors students have led after-school clubs in Lincoln schools for several years. The new expansion was made possible through CARES Act funds provided to the university.