Local students serving as mentors

LINCOLN -- Fifty-nine University of Nebraska-Lincoln students have been selected to lead Nebraska children in grades K-12 in summer activities through the new Huskers After-School and Summer Learning Opportunities (HALO) program.
The program is a collaboration among the University Honors Program, Student Affairs, Nebraska Extension and Beyond School Bells.
"This program was designed to give UNL students the opportunity to contribute to Nebraska's recovery from the pandemic - specifically, to help young people whose learning has been interrupted by school closures," said Jeff Cole, network lead for Beyond School Bells, Nebraska's statewide after-school network.
"Research tells us that after-school and summer learning experiences can have a profound effect on a young person's development, and we believe UNL students can be just the type of mentors and club facilitators we need to help renew and accelerate learning and growth in the year ahead."
Honors students have led after-school clubs in Lincoln schools for several years. The new expansion was made possible through CARES Act funds provided to the university.
"I am so excited to see our after-school programs grow this summer," said Patrice McMahon, director of the Honors Program. "For UNL students, watching these children learn and grow is often the highlight of their week. They come away feeling not only fulfilled, but also prepared with new skills they didn't have before. This is exactly what the Honors Program hopes to do - help prepare students for real-world experiences that help the community and benefit our society."
HALO participants will be able to tailor their after-school programs according to their interests or major in school.
For more information on the program, visit https://honors.unl.edu/halo or email uhon-office@unl.edu.
HALO mentors from the York area include: William Wilton of Gresham, Platte County Extension; Hannah Pederson of Phillips, Girl Scouts and Dylan Hiser of Seward, Holmes Elementary.