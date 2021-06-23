 Skip to main content
Local students named to Dean's List at Bethel University
ST. PAUL, Minn. – Jake Twogood of Stromsburg, a Junior and Samuel Twogood of Stromsburg, a Senior have booth been attending Bethel University in St. Paul and have been named to the Dean's List for academic excellence for the spring 2021 semester. They are the sons of Ryan and Rachel Twogood.

The Dean's List honors students who achieve an outstanding scholastic record during a semester with a grade point average of 3.6 or greater.

Bethel University is a leader in Christ-centered higher education with nearly 4,500 students from 47 states and 22 countries enrolled in undergraduate, graduate, seminary, and adult undergraduate programs. Based in St. Paul, Minnesota, Bethel offers bachelor's and advanced degrees in more than 100 fields through classroom-based and online programs.

