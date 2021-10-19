Local students mark beginning of health professions

The University of Nebraska Medical Center welcomes 2,510 new students this fall as they make a commitment in the health professions and begin educational programs in Omaha, Lincoln, Kearney, Scottsbluff and Norfolk. Students are enrolled in programs for medicine, nursing, pharmacy, dentistry, allied health professions and graduate studies.

Local students beginning their health professions include: Brandon Chelewski of Sutton, College of Medicine; Sydnee Gemar of Sutton, College of Medicine; Claire McCoy of Aurora, Dental hygiene program; Daegan Dey of Gresham, Dental hygiene program; Megan Synder of Aurora, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Sydney Hiatt of Geneva, College of Nursing Lincoln Division; Alyssa Arndt of York, College of Nursing Lincoln; Caroline Hahn of Utica, Magnetic Resonance Imaging; Aiwa Temme of Fairmont, Physical Therapy; Jaime Troester of Hampton, Physical Therapy; Kailyn Wiseman of Sutton, Physical Therapy; Delaney Carlstrom of Polk, Radiography; Kimberly Hallisey of York, Radiography.