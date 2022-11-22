Local students "Connect-the-Dots" to dream careers

YORK -- The York and Fillmore County Extension Offices held a Connect-the-Dots career simulation for ninth and tenth grade students from the area to explore post-secondary education. Throughout the day, the students interacted with college representatives, military representatives and local businesses.

The simulation was led by Nebraska Extension Assistant Amanda Hackenkamp. Hackenkamp said, “The goal is to help area freshman and sophomore students look at possible pathways to help get them from where they are today to where they would like to go in the future, but with a few twists.”

The event was divided into two activities: one being the career simulation and the other being a skill building workshop. In the simulation, students chose their top two careers of interest within 16 career cluster pathways provided by the Nebraska Department of Education. They were then paired with another student who has a similar area of interest and they were both asked to draw from a stack of cards that named real life scenarios that could happen while pursuing a career. Depending on their luck, the students can have situations similar to college financial scenarios, the need to stay close to home due to family issues, not having enough class credits, being a school-drop out, or having the opportunity to attend a university.

“The point of these cards is to help simulate situations that any youth may encounter, but challenges them to think about other routes they could take to reach their end goal,” Hackenkamp said.

Along their routes to success, students networked with representatives from community colleges, universities, the military, the architecture and construction industry, the education industry, government and administration representatives, law and corrections representatives, and more. The students were allowed to ask questions related to their dream career like “would apprenticeships be needed for this role” or “what does a typical day in this career look like.”

“There are a lot of different nuances throughout the simulation to help the kids understand that sometimes, the path from A to B is not a straight line,” said Hackenkamp. “You might have to stop at points C, D, and E, before you get there. We utilize waiting in lines to help showcase that what you may want takes time.”

In the second half of the event, students were tested on their soft skills. The Nebraska Extension hosted practical workshops for the students to think about what their professional strengths and weaknesses are and how to apply them to the work environment. The students had the opportunity to examine practical resume applications. They learned what could make or break a job interview that all ties back to what information they gathered in the simulation.

Hackenkamp said the event was a successful one. Although the Nebraska Extension Connect- -the-Dots program has been around for 10 years, this was the first time it has been done in York.

“I heard that many adults liked the set up because it gets the youth to think about situations that could possibly happen,” said Hackenkamp. “Another comment I heard a lot was that adults wish they had programs like this when they were younger. “

The Connect-the-Dots program has been offered approximately 40 times to a collective 3,500 students throughout the state of Nebraska in 2021-2022 school year. According to student surveys, 98% of students stated Connected-the-Dots helped them explore future career options, 96% of participants stated they found one or more careers that would be a good fit for them, and 91% stated the Connect-the-Dots program helped them decide about college.

Hackenkamp said, “I’ve been a part of nearly 12 of these programs across the state in the past two years, and I am so passionate about the mission, intentionality and relevance of the Connect-the-Dots program. I am proud of the work that both York and Fillmore County Extension teams did along with additional program sponsors such as Heartland Bank and Educational Service Unit made to allow this program to take place for 215 youth participants. The biggest thank you goes out to our industry representatives who volunteered their time, insight and connections to each of those youth.”