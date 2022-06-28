Local sex offender accused of non-compliance

YORK – A local registered sex offender has been charged with non-compliance for not registering his address as required by law.

Nathan Kelley, 29, has been charged with a Class 3A felony, which carries a possible maximum sentence of three years in prison with 18 months of post-release supervision and/or a $10,000 fine.

Kelley was ordered to be a lifetime registrant when he was convicted of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, in February 2013, in Henry County, Illinois.

This non-compliance case began when a deputy with the York County Sheriff’s Department received an order from the York County Court to retrieve items from Kelley at an address in York. The deputy went to the address numerous times, but was unable to contact Kelley. He noted that it appeared no one had been at the residence.

During a search to see if he had other residences, the deputy learned Kelley is on the sex offender registry and the address in the 500 Block of North Beaver Avenue was listed as his primary residence with no other changes since April of 2021.

It was also discovered that he listed two vehicles as being in his use, on the registry – but a further looked showed neither vehicle belonged to Kelley any longer and were registered now to someone else.

He also reported a local business as being his employer, however that employer said he was no longer there and had said something about moving to Lincoln.

The deputy was able to speak with a Lincoln business where he is currently employed.

And the deputy spoke with the owner of the residence who confirmed Kelley no longer lives there.

Because his registry information was false, the charge was filed.

Arraignment proceedings were held in the matter, in York County District Court, during which Kelley pleaded not guilty.

A jury trial has been set for late fall.