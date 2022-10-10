Local schools participate in annual Ag Fest

YORK -- Recently, 205 fourth graders took a one-day field trip to the York County Fairgrounds for the annual Ag Fest hosted by the Nebraska Extension in York and Polk County.

The schools attending this year’s event were York Elementary School, Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran, Osceola, Heartland, St. Joseph Catholic School, Cross County and Shelby Rising City.

Extension Assistant Amanda Hackenkamp said, “The main objective of Ag Fest is education and interaction with agriculture. Tanya (Crawford) and I keep a wide range of topics available for sessions to help try and expose the youth to common areas of agriculture they may come across in their communities and those that are prevalent in the state of Nebraska. They bring industry speakers to provide as much farm-to-table knowledge as possible. “

The day consisted of 30-minute sessions where students learned a variety of ag-related topics such as ag technology, swine and poultry, ag by-products, food science, ag production and dairy. Students learned about the beef industry and the rumen animal digestive system through Husker Mobile Beef Lab.

Students also played ag bingo, made their own ice cream, climbed into a combine provided by AKRS Equipment, and made smoothies.

“By allowing the youth to interact with the subject areas, for example, making smoothies, seeing live animals, or interacting with the mobile beef lab, it helps strengthen the knowledge on the topics and makes it more “real to the youth,” said Hackenkamp. “If they can see it, touch it, or taste it, they can solidify those connections that we are trying to make.”

In addition to all of the activities, there was a special visitor in the house, Thomas Peace who is the international sales manager for Preferred Popcorn. Peace educated the students on what careers are made available in the ag industry. He also talked about the importance of the popcorn industry in Nebraska.

Extension Assistant Colleen Pallas from Polk County said, “We were so excited to have him and have him share his knowledge of popcorn production in Nebraska. He was able to feed the fourth graders the energy they needed to stay excited to learn about Nebraska agricultural throughout the entire day.”

Hackenkamp said fourth grade is the perfect grade to start educating students about agriculture because they are beginning to become more aware of what they consume.

“It is important for the youth to learn about agriculture because they use it all the time, even when they don’t realize it,” said Hackenkamp. “Agriculture is the number one industry in the state of Nebraska, likely, these youth have seen a tractor, or an animal, or learned about farmers through books.”

Pallas said, “Fourth grade is also the year the students focus on learning more about Nebraska, so we felt this age was perfect to expose them to Nebraska agriculture.”

Students had a taste of fresh products at lunch thanks to the York Hamilton County Beef Producers, Nuttelman Dairy, York County Corn Growers and Grand Central Foods.