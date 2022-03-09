Local schools attend York County Government Day

YORK -- On Wednesday March 9, 60 high school students from Heartland Community School, York Public School and McCool Junction Public School got a taste of what it is like to be county officials at the York County Courthouse.

On York County Government Day, students participated in the Oath of Office and learned about the many facets of county government.

County Commissioner Randy Obermeier discussed his responsibility of overseeing the funds and budget of York County activities.

York County Public Defender David Michels spoke of his role along with York County Extension Educator Tanya Crawford and York County District Court Clerk Sharilyn Stuebe.

Students and their advisors were then split into five groups and toured the York County Courthouse facilities. They learned about the many duties of those in the county assessor's office and the emergency communications center, to name just two. They also learned what it’s like to be a York County Commissioner.

After touring the multiple offices, the students were taken to the armory for lunch. Following lunch, the York County Sheriff Department and the York Fire Department gave a brief presentation.

There was even a visit with Loki, one of the sheriff’s department’s drug dogs. The sheriff’s department gave a demonstration where they planted drugs throughout the building (at the armory) and Loki went through the process of detecting the drugs.

The afternoon wrapped up with Sergeant Chad Schroetlin of the Nebraska Army National Guard giving a presentation about the various careers in the National Guard.