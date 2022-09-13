Local school board members recognized for achievements

YORK – A number of local school board members were recognized this past week as recipients of the 2022 Award of Achievement presented by the Nebraska Association of School Boards.

The NASB held its recognition meeting in York.

The NASB is a private, nonprofit organization that serves the needs of Nebraska public school districts and Educational Service Unit board members. Nebraska’s 1,700 school board members from across the state may participate in board development training throughout the year by attending workshops and conferences to help strengthen their role in governance, legislative advocacy and stewardship of district resources in support of student achievement. In recognition of their volunteer time and commitment to education, the Association commends continued participation and growth in knowledge and best practice governance.

Through the Awards of Achievement program, the following board members were recognized at the meeting for their outstanding excellence for achieving new levels of success during the awards year:

• From Centennial Public School, Doug Cast (Level 5), Jason Richters (Level 6), Jodi Cast (Level 4) and Mark Avery (Level 5)

• From Cross County Community Schools, Aaron Phillips (Level 1), Coreen Rafert (Level 6), Jason Fellows (Level 2), Kurt Moore (Level 10) and Quinn Peterson (Level 3)

• From Friend Public School, Jamie Tuttle (Level 4), Megan Weber (Level 1 and 2), Nancy Vossler (Level 5), Scott Spohn (Level 6), Tiffany Shonerd (Level 2) and Tyler Bartels (Level 2)

• From Heartland Community Schools, Kent Allen (Level 7), Lacey Gloystein (Level 2), Steven Stebbing (Level 4), Tammy Ott (Level 3) and Tyler Newton (Level 2)

• From Osceola Public Schools, Anthony Mestl (Level 4), Daisy Naber (Level 2), Eric Yungdahl (Level 2), Jena Ockander (Levels 3 and 4), Jennifer Boruch (Level 7)

• From York Public School, Alison North (Level 3), Matt Holthe (Level 6) and Pepper Papineau (Level 2).

The various levels of achievement were recognized for board members’ advocacy efforts, participation in NASB services and programs, as well as for attendance at NASB workshops and events. There are 10 total levels of achievement that carry over year to year.