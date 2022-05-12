Local resident encourages county to not create solar field zoning regulations

YORK – Kevin Graves of rural Bradshaw addressed the county commissioners this past week, encouraging them to not create zoning regulations pertaining to solar field projects.

The issue of such zoning regulations came up due to the proposed EDF Renewables project west/south of McCool Junction.

“For every acre they’d take out of production, that’s millions of dollars being taken out of the local economy,” Graves said. “It affects businesses and the people who work there. This project would be the exact opposite of economic development and contrary to the way the county’s zoning regulations are written. This could open a can of worms you can never close – if you allow it, how will you stop the next and the next as there would be litigation? Just say no – we don’t need to write zoning for something that’s not allowed in our zoning now. Zoning for solar projects isn’t needed because they aren’t an allowed conditional use in our zoning regulations.”

Graves also addressed the existence of York County haul agreements, as these have been mentioned in discussions regarding the aforementioned project and the installation of a carbon capture pipeline through the county.

Several years ago, Graves was on a committee to formulate these in regards to the proposed (and since killed) Keystone XL pipeline.

“The only copy I ever saw was on Dec. 4, 2013. Do we have one ready for either of these projects?” Graves asked the commissioners. “Did one ever get finished? The goal back then was to have one ready.”

“I don’t think anything was ever approved,” said Commissioner Bill Bamesberger.

“The committee met twice but I don’t think anything was ever finished,” Graves said. “If either of these projects go, the county will need an established haul agreement of its own. Can you kick start that again?”

“Let’s look at the draft of the old one, visit with Harvey (Keim, county highway superintendent) and go from there,” said Commissioner Kurt Bulgrin.

“I have it here but this one was written specifically for TransCanada (for the Keystone XL pipeline),” said Commissioner Randy Obermier. “So we would have to create one that is for all types of projects and companies.”

Bamesberger said he thought the process of formulating the last one ended when the Keystone XL pipeline project was no longer coming through York County.

Graves also added he’d like to see the county adopt some underground transmission line regulations.

“There are state pipeline regulations, so that’s why we didn’t adopt our own, back then,” Bamesberger said.

The commissioners will continue to consider all these issues as the two proposed projects continue to move forward.

