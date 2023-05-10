York Middle School students explored multiple career choices at Career Day last week.

There were 30 working professionals representing fields in agriculture, the medical field, education, the police and fire department, emergency services, aerospace manufacturing, website design, banking, and even paleontology.

Students walked from classroom to classroom to visit with different departments and ask questions related to that field.

At this week’s York Public School Board of Education meeting, YMS Principal Kenny Loosevelt said, “Our kids did a great job of being respectful and trying to learn a little bit about each field.”

Two weeks prior to career day, students were able to pick four career choices they could possibly see themselves years down the road. The students were then split into groups for career day depending on their interests.

Loosevelt said, “It really was a great day for students at YMS.”