FILLMORE COUNTY -- Brandon Huber, who grew up in the Grafton area and lived in Fillmore County as an adult, sadly passed away on March 19, 2021, at the age of 42.

His death left a void for his wife, Kayla, and their four children, Zachariah, Keaton, Brooklyn and Xzavior, as well as his other family members and friends.

However, Huber also saved and healed dozens through organ and tissue donations. And it was announced his past week Huber is being remembered and honored for National Donor Day by the organization, Live On Nebraska.

Celebrated annually in February, National Donor Day is an observance dedicated to spreading awareness and education about organ, eye and tissue donation.

Huber impacted 100 lives when he became a donor hero nearly two years ago. Individuals in 21 states have been saved or healed by his gift of life.

The recipient of his lungs was healthy and fit prior to contracting an autoimmune disease that was worsened by COVID. After his transplant, he was able to ride a bike and garden again and was looking forward to attending his sons’ weddings and college graduations.

Huber’s tissues have returned mobility and quality of life to people undergoing spinal fusions.

Skin grafts helped women recovering from breast cancer and his corneas gave two others the gift of sight.

Brandon’s wife Kayla said his donation has helped her process the loss of her husband and that she and his children are thankful Brandon’s donation has been a blessing to others.

“Brandon’s gift of life will help so many families not have to go through the loss of their loved one,” she said.

Currently, more than 300 people in Nebraska and 100,000 throughout the United States are waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant.

In 2022, deceased organ donors in Nebraska made 236 lifesaving organ transplants possible. These donors also contributed to a record number of transplants being performed in the United States. For the first time in history, more than 42,800 organ transplants were performed in the country last year.

Additionally, 538 individuals in Nebraska donated tissues such as bone, skin and heart valves. Tissue grafts can prevent amputation, help people walk without pain, repair sports injuries and aid in reconstruction following breast cancer.

Anyone age 16 or older can register as an organ and tissue donor. Age, health and lifestyle do not limit an individual’s ability to register. Donor registration is available online anytime at LiveOnNebraska.org.