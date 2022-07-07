Local libraries get improvement grants

YORK – Three public libraries in this area are to receive improvement grants from the Nebraska Library Commission.

The commission recently awarded $332,471 in grants to 74 Nebraska public libraries, a library consortium and a state-run institutional library.

These competitive grants were made available by the Nebraska Library Commission with funding provided from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), the federal stimulus bill passed by Congress, as administered by the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS). The Nebraska Library Commission has received a one-time award of $2,422,166. A portion of this funding was allocated for the Library Improvement Grants.

The grants are to help to facilitate growth and development of library programs and services in Nebraska, by supplementing local funding with federal funds designated for these purposes.

In order to be funded, projects had to meet one or more of the following LSTA Purposes listed in the Commission’s long-range plan:

• Facilitate access to resources for the purpose of cultivating an educated and informed citizenry;

• Encourage resource sharing among libraries for the purpose of achieving economical and efficient delivery of library services to the public;

• Promote literacy, education, and lifelong learning and to enhance and expand the services and resources provided by libraries, including those services and resources relating to workforce development, 21st century skills, and digital literacy skills;

• Ensure the preservation of knowledge and library collections in all formats and to enable libraries to serve their communities during disasters;

• Promote library services that provide users with access to information through national, state, local, regional, and international collaborations and networks.

The Kilgore Library in York will receive $2,000 toward its new sensory music garden.

The Stromsburg Public Library will receive $4,005 for computer carrels and chairs.

And the Geneva Public Library will receive $6,388 for an outdoor book return.