Local leaders join others asking for completion of state's expressway system

YORK – York Mayor Barry Redfern, Stromsburg Mayor Ken Everingham and Benedict Board Chairman Miranda Martin have joined other mayors throughout the state in formally asking state law makers to move forward with funding that will soon complete the four-lane system of Highway 81 through the state.
The mayoral coalition has sent an open letter to state senators, urging the legislature to find a solution to finishing the expressway system.
Part of the situation is that the four-lane Highway 81 system was completed a number of years ago from the south to the point of York. Then, just north of York, the construction to further expand it to four lanes stopped – and hasn’t yet been restarted.
The letters to state lawmakers says, “As mayors, we are problem-solvers. Serving the front lines of government, we have no other choice. We know you play a similar role as legislators, finding policy solutions to stubbornly persistent problems.
“We’re asking for your help and partnership in solving a problem that has become an undue burden on our communities: Nebraska’s highway infrastructure is outdated, underdeveloped, and dangerous. To underscore the point, do you know there’s just one state in the Lower 48 with only one Interstate segment and no continuous north-south four-lane corridor? It’s Nebraska. Part of the solution to modernizing our infrastructure is finishing the work laid out in a plan enacted by the Legislature decades ago. The Nebraska Expressway System, adopted in 1988, was designed to connect Nebraska’s major cities to one another and the Interstate System with four-lane highways. It was a bold, visionary plan that called for better connections between our rural and urban places. The only problem is it never got done. Of the 600 miles of four-lane highways promised, nearly one-third are unfinished more than three decades later. The result is more motorists are being killed every year on dangerously crowded two-lane highways and communities’ economic growth opportunities are significantly limited.
“We ask that solving this problem -- finishing the Nebraska Expressway System -- be a priority for you this legislative session. Now is the right time. Our local economies need the jolt of infrastructure spending having suffered the shock of the Covid-19 pandemic; there is likely to be a new focus at the federal level on American infrastructure reinvestment, which may create opportunities to leverage federal resources, and interest rates are at all-time lows.
“Which leads to another point worth noting. Nebraska is one of only two states that does not issue bonds to finance highway construction. Why not? Cities must bond regularly to fund large infrastructure improvements. Many projects simply would not get done if we didn’t. Sadly, that is what’s happened with the highways the State promised to expand under the Expressway System. The money wasn’t stockpiled so the work simply did not get done, promises notwithstanding. This is a classic ‘penny wise, pound foolish’ scenario, given the opportunity cost of lost economic development and the immense cost inflation of delayed infrastructure construction.
“The inaction and negligence is hurting our communities. It’s costing Nebraskans’ lives and limiting communities’ ability to help grow our state. Become the legislature that finds a way to solve the problem and puts us on the road to infrastructure modernization that benefits both our rural and urban communities. We need your help.”
Along with Redfern, Everingham and Martin, signing the letter were the mayors of Norfolk, Columbus, Beemer, Osceola, Pilger, Wahoo, Shelby, Murray, Stanton, Rogers, Fremont, Wisner, Schuyler, Scribner, Hooper, West Point, North Bend and Union.
