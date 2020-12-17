Local leaders join others asking for completion of state's expressway system

“We’re asking for your help and partnership in solving a problem that has become an undue burden on our communities: Nebraska’s highway infrastructure is outdated, underdeveloped, and dangerous. To underscore the point, do you know there’s just one state in the Lower 48 with only one Interstate segment and no continuous north-south four-lane corridor? It’s Nebraska. Part of the solution to modernizing our infrastructure is finishing the work laid out in a plan enacted by the Legislature decades ago. The Nebraska Expressway System, adopted in 1988, was designed to connect Nebraska’s major cities to one another and the Interstate System with four-lane highways. It was a bold, visionary plan that called for better connections between our rural and urban places. The only problem is it never got done. Of the 600 miles of four-lane highways promised, nearly one-third are unfinished more than three decades later. The result is more motorists are being killed every year on dangerously crowded two-lane highways and communities’ economic growth opportunities are significantly limited.