Local law enforcement agencies receive life-saving equipment

DHHS Chief Executive Officer Dannette R. Smith echoed his sentiments.

“Putting these devices in law enforcement vehicles and state parks will reach more Nebraskans in need, saving lives,” she said. “On behalf of the state of Nebraska, I want to thank the Helmsley Charitable Trust.”

Studies conducted by the American Heart Association demonstrate a significantly higher rate of survival for cardiac patients defibrillated by law enforcement, who are generally first on the scene, especially in rural areas.

“We are excited to partner with the state of Nebraska to launch this initiative,” said Walter Panzirer, a Helmsley trustee. “We’ve seen hundreds of deployments in other states, and the data show that law enforcement are great at providing CPR. There are people alive today because of the hard work of everyone involved.”

“Seconds really count during a cardiac arrest,” said Tim Wilson, program firector for the DHHS Office of Emergency Health System and a licensed paramedic. “This is a big state, and first responders often have great distances to cover. This funding will ensure that those who get to the scene before EMS arrives give patients a better shot at survival.”