Local kids submit winning names for state snow plows

YORK – A large number of local kids were winners in a state contest in which they were asked to submit names for snow plows.

This week, the Nebraska Department of Transportation announced the winners of its inaugural “Name a Snowplow” contest. Organizers say they received 300 submissions from Nebraska elementary school students and the list was narrowed down to 17 winners.

Five students from McCool Junction Public School were chosen as winners. Their submissions included: Darth Blader, Snow Beast, Snow Day Hunter, Snowbuster and Winter Warrior.

One student from Emmanuel-Faith Lutheran School in York submitted a winning name – which was Snow Blade.

And a student from High Plains Community School submitted a winning name as well – which was Flurry Force.

According to Shannon Ankeny, NDOT Director of Communications and Public Policy, the creativity of students’ submissions was impressive, making it difficult to narrow down the list.

Ankeny noted, “We were excited to give Nebraska’s students the chance to get involved in naming our plows. It’s also a great way to recognize our hardworking snowplow drivers and maintenance workers, who are often the unsung heroes of keeping our roads safe during and after winter weather.”

The selected plows will be branded with their new monikers and have been updated on NDOT’s https://plows.nebraska.gov where the name and location of each plow is available in real time. While

NDOT has over 600 snowplows, these 17 winners will be the only ones identified by name for now.

NDOT will share additional information on its social media pages, including when the 17 names are placed on the snowplows.

According to Ankeny, NDOT plans to have another contest next year, with the goal to have 30 new names to add by early October.