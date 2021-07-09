Local health officials discuss latest COVID outbreaks

YORK – During a community sector briefing this week, Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall and York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich discussed more details about the two recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in York County.

“As you know, our numbers of new COVID-19 cases were up the last couple of weeks, due to some events that occurred,” McDougall said. “One large community event occurred, and from that we had 39 new cases in our community as a result. There were a lot more cases that came of that – but 39 of those were from here. From those, five Delta variants were sequenced.

“Then we had 18 new cases from a second outbreak, of those 10 were P1s, also known as the Gamma or Brazil variant,” McDougall explained. “Both of these variants are of concern.

“Unfortunately for us, we became a hot spot for a bit, but the good news is that it is quieting down now,” she continued. “We are hoping the Fourth of July weekend does not cause more cases. We also have another situation we are watching at this time – we have three cases, three people, and we are watching to see if the situation gets bigger.

