Local health officials discuss latest COVID outbreaks

YORK – During a community sector briefing this week, Four Corners Health Department Director Laura McDougall and York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich discussed more details about the two recent outbreaks of COVID-19 in York County.
“As you know, our numbers of new COVID-19 cases were up the last couple of weeks, due to some events that occurred,” McDougall said. “One large community event occurred, and from that we had 39 new cases in our community as a result. There were a lot more cases that came of that – but 39 of those were from here. From those, five Delta variants were sequenced.
“Then we had 18 new cases from a second outbreak, of those 10 were P1s, also known as the Gamma or Brazil variant,” McDougall explained. “Both of these variants are of concern.
“Unfortunately for us, we became a hot spot for a bit, but the good news is that it is quieting down now,” she continued. “We are hoping the Fourth of July weekend does not cause more cases. We also have another situation we are watching at this time – we have three cases, three people, and we are watching to see if the situation gets bigger.
“The good news is that we still have vaccine available and we continue to offer shot clinics every Tuesday and Thursday for those who are 12 years old and older,” McDougall said. “We hope to get more people to come in. We will also be offering vaccinations at the York County Fair.”
“One of those outbreaks was in the Hearthstone,” Ulrich said. “We had 11 residents who tested positive for COVID, five positive staff and one student. Having them all be vaccinated was another interesting thing.”
He said they are working with UNMC and Four Corners regarding an investigation about this outbreak, to discover how it happened and to have discovery into the situation of vaccinated people getting COVID.
“We immediately established a red zone,” he explained. “The situation happened very quickly and we isolated the individuals who tested positive. A few of them were hospitalized. The good news is that we had our last positive patient a week ago. All restrictions, obviously, are back up at the Hearthstone and the York General restrictions are staying where they have been.”
He noted that last month and the month before, COVID testing had been drastically down. “But with the outbreaks, we did 34 one week and this past week we did 25. Of those, about 14 were positives.”