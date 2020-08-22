Local group offers food, support to derecho victims

“Derecho” was not a word on many tongues until a fateful day in Iowa.
The term, referring to an a swath of extreme thunderstorm winds covering an area at least 250 miles long, should now be more frequently recognized following the August 10, 2020, derecho that wreaked havoc covering 700 miles in Iowa.
An estimated 43% of Iowa’s total soybean and corn acres were hammered – obliterated. Hundreds of thousands of households were left without power – if they had a livable home left at all. Damage estimates vary and remain fluid; agricultural economists have so far put a price tag of $4 billion in ag-related damages, which would make the storm one of the costliest thunderstorm events within the last decade, as tracked on National Oceanic and Atmosphereic Administration’s (NOAA) weather and climate disaster tracker.
Still, if social media and the national news are litmus tests, those affected by the 2020 derecho’s cries for help have been largely met with silence.
A group of volunteers from York County heard them.
As part of the Farmers and Friends Helping Others project, a convoy of semi trucks loaded with dozens of volunteers bringing 1,500 pounds of pork loin, 6,000 ears of sweet corn, plus drinks and sides left McCool Junction headed for Marshalltown, Iowa, Wednesday. According to the National Weather Service, the Iowa derecho’s highest official wind gust was caught at the Marshalltown Airport, clocked at 99 miles per hour. Le Grand – a community just east of Marshalltown – had the highest unofficial wind gust: 106 miles per hour.
“Basically it was a hurricane,” said Julie Hitchins of the Community Foundation of Marshall County.
Word of the extensive damage inspired Tyler and Amy Bruch of Cyclone Farms and Coffey’s Hog Wild BBQ to organize Farmers and Friends Helping Others. “A friend of mine asked me to go,” said Paul Coffey, Coffey’s Hog Wild BBQ owner, pit master and jack of many trades. Coffey – who, among other things, raises hogs – felt empathy for derecho victims, particularly farmers, so he and a group of like-minded area residents came together to help. Coffey contributed by doing what he does best. “It’s something I love doing – cooking,” he said modestly.
What isn’t modest is the main rig that made the trek Iowa: a custom-made smoker anchored to a full-sized semi truck bed. The one-of-a-kind unit was made by Greg Naber of Naber Produce Farm, which donated sweet corn they raised on their farm.
By the time the Farmers and Friends Helping Others convoy was ready to leave Iowa, 5,000 people were fed. “Food security has been our number one issue,” Hitchins said. “There are no grocery stores open; There is nowhere to get food. A lot of people are relying on free meals like this one.”
Numerous corporate and private donors helped make Farmers and Friends Helping Others a reality to help people in Marshalltown. One of the group’s backers is Catholic Social Services (CSS) of Southern Nebraska. “Here are donors and volunteers coming together to help people they may have and may never meet in person. That is love: helping those whom you may never meet in person,” said Rev. Justin Fulton, Executive Director of CSS of Southern Nebraska.
In 2018, Marshalltown was hit by a devastating tornado, which, when the derecho moved through, the community was still recovering from. This time around, however, was different, Hitchins said. “We had donations from every state and around the world, because we were on the national news.”
“The national attention isn’t here,” she continued. “It makes me feel sad. Frankly, you hear a hurricane is coming and they’ve already sent out assistance.” Hitchins said the community is anticipating little to no assistance from FEMA.
If government emergency assistance doesn’t come to fruition, organizations like Farmers and Friends Helping Others will have to make up the bulk of Marshalltown’s relief efforts. There have been a few other groups who came to Marshalltown to help after the derecho, Hitchins said. “We had some national groups that came here for the [2018] tornado who came back.”
While it helps, it doesn’t always take social media or the national news to bring people together – proven by groups like Farmers and Friends Helping Others. They were listening for someone in need, like Iowans whose voices aren’t being heard. “It takes intellect, drive, and love to help one another,” Fulton said. “This was a wonderful example of neighbor helping neighbor in a time of need. It shows the connectedness of humanity.”
Hitchins said her community appreciates the much-needed help they have received, and that the assistance – no matter how much or how little -- won’t be forgotten if the tables are ever turned. “We always talk about, someday we’ll pay it back,” she said. “Hopefully we won’t have to.”