Local group offers food, support to derecho victims

In 2018, Marshalltown was hit by a devastating tornado, which, when the derecho moved through, the community was still recovering from. This time around, however, was different, Hitchins said. “We had donations from every state and around the world, because we were on the national news.”

“The national attention isn’t here,” she continued. “It makes me feel sad. Frankly, you hear a hurricane is coming and they’ve already sent out assistance.” Hitchins said the community is anticipating little to no assistance from FEMA.

If government emergency assistance doesn’t come to fruition, organizations like Farmers and Friends Helping Others will have to make up the bulk of Marshalltown’s relief efforts. There have been a few other groups who came to Marshalltown to help after the derecho, Hitchins said. “We had some national groups that came here for the [2018] tornado who came back.”

While it helps, it doesn’t always take social media or the national news to bring people together – proven by groups like Farmers and Friends Helping Others. They were listening for someone in need, like Iowans whose voices aren’t being heard. “It takes intellect, drive, and love to help one another,” Fulton said. “This was a wonderful example of neighbor helping neighbor in a time of need. It shows the connectedness of humanity.”

Hitchins said her community appreciates the much-needed help they have received, and that the assistance – no matter how much or how little -- won’t be forgotten if the tables are ever turned. “We always talk about, someday we’ll pay it back,” she said. “Hopefully we won’t have to.”