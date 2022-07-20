Local farmers stand in support of solar project, discuss why they signed on

YORK – There has been plenty of discussion about the proposed 2,500-acre solar field project in the McCool area of rural York County – mostly in front of the county commissioners and mostly by people who object to its creation.

However, this past week, a number of local farmers – who already signed contracts with the company creating the solar project – addressed the York County board to talk about their choices and feelings about the project going into the future.

During the public forum portion of the commissioners’ regular meeting, Marlin Rempel said, “I don’t know why the opposition is so worried about we are doing. They aren’t worried about other parts of our lives, why this I don’t know.”

Rempel said he has signed on to allow the solar project to be on land that he owns.

“When you own the ground, you should have the right to plant what you want and do what you want,” Rempel said. To the commissioners directly, he said, “You guys have other things to deal with. I encourage you tell the opposition to lay it to rest.”

Larry Blum, also addressing the board during the public forum, said, “I’m a little like Marlin as I’m confused in how the people in opposition to this project should have more of a say about my ground than I do. I keep hearing about ‘our farmground in York County’ but according (to deeds and valuations, tax statements, etc.), it’s my farmground. Everybody is worried about this thing. Now, in the transition of my own ground, if I then sell my pivots off and the company for some reason decides to not go forward, well, that’s my risk. As it’s been said, everyone has the opportunity to go broke if they want to.”

Paul Wiese addressed the commissioners as well, stressing that he was not representing his employer or the Upper Big Blue Natural Resource District (NRD, of which he is a board member). “I’m ground zero on this. My farm is where the substation is at. I didn’t want to come here, but I’ve read some things that have been said in past meetings about this that bother me. Have you been to a school board meeting or a village board meeting? There are entities that are all for this project. The school district will get over $700,000 a year, which is a lot for a school the size of McCool.”

He also showed the commissioners his own personal lease agreement with the company seeking to establish the solar field, so they could see how landowners could financially benefit substantially. “And according to our contracts, if they leave, we get a substantial payment for non-compliance on the contract.

“I just don’t like all the negativity about this,” Wiese said. “Is it a good company? I don’t know, but you either got to trust the people you work with or not.”

Hank McGowan, a farmer and livestock producer in that area of the county, told the commissioners, “I’m in support of it. Not everyone in opposition of this project is feeding into the propaganda. Their hearts are in the right place and they are good people and I respect them. If I thought this would hurt anyone, I wouldn’t be a part of it. One of the reasons I signed up was that water availability and quality issues exist – and with our ground in this project, we won’t be irrigating or putting nitrates into the soil. The company will give the landowners the first opportunity to mow the land or have animals grazing there, such as sheep. The co-ops are concerned they won’t be selling chemicals and fertilizer, but they will be selling more animal products for sheep (as an example). This wasn’t a decision we took lightly. Farming has been my life, it’s what I’m good at. I didn’t want to come here to talk today either – it’s not my thing. But I wanted to let you guys know where we stand. Like I said, if I thought this would hurt someone, I wouldn’t do it. I don’t think this company will hurt anyone, they have been ethnical to work with. You know, it’s hard for people to speak, people who are for the project – it’s like rooting for the visiting team at a home game.”

The commissioners made no comments or took any action on anything in the matter – as this was not part of the agenda.