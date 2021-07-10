Local farmer displays western art at Friesen Art Gallery show

HENDERSON -- There are many amazing art galleries out there, but Friesen Art Gallery captures ‘the good life’ and the American Frontier like none other. This well-known art gallery located in Henderson has left visitors and community members astounded during Henderson Community Days.

Raised in Henderson, artist and owner of the gallery Vern Friesen has played many roles in his lifetime besides being a painter. When he was young, he grew up on a farm where he grew interest in wildlife, cattle, nature, and horses.

Friesen said, “When I was little, we had horses, and my brothers and I competed in amateur rodeos. We competed for about 20 years.” When he wasn’t showing horses in the ring, he was sketching and painting horses, using vibrant palettes.

Friesen graduated from Chadron State College with a bachelor’s degree in art. “Art is my life, it’s what I do. When you’re born with that creativeness, you have a choice whether to use it or not,” said Friesen.