Local farmer displays western art at Friesen Art Gallery show

HENDERSON -- There are many amazing art galleries out there, but Friesen Art Gallery captures ‘the good life’ and the American Frontier like none other. This well-known art gallery located in Henderson has left visitors and community members astounded during Henderson Community Days.
Raised in Henderson, artist and owner of the gallery Vern Friesen has played many roles in his lifetime besides being a painter. When he was young, he grew up on a farm where he grew interest in wildlife, cattle, nature, and horses.
Friesen said, “When I was little, we had horses, and my brothers and I competed in amateur rodeos. We competed for about 20 years.” When he wasn’t showing horses in the ring, he was sketching and painting horses, using vibrant palettes.
Friesen graduated from Chadron State College with a bachelor’s degree in art. “Art is my life, it’s what I do. When you’re born with that creativeness, you have a choice whether to use it or not,” said Friesen.
Friesen has been molding, sculpting and painting western beauty for years after graduation. Friesen is best known for his bronze work made of silicone mold, wax, and bronze pieces. He also uses his own wood from his farm as part of his art work. When asked how long it takes to sculpt and paint, he said he doesn’t keep track of time, he simply enjoys the process. His all-time favorite art piece is a bronze piece named “Hell to Watch” that portrays his roping days. He made it during the pandemic, when he had time to put in the smallest details.
Friesen was recognized as a leading artist in Nebraska in 1999 when he made bronze awards for the Environmental Stewardship Awards Program by the National Cattleman’s Beef Association. With the help of his daughter Ann Williams, they complete about eight bronzes a year for NCBA. Recently, Friesen won the Artist of Honor award at the Fort Robinson Western Wildlife Show at Crawford. He was nominated by artists across Nebraska.
With over 30 paintings in his gallery and over 35 bronzes, Friesen Art Gallery is the place to go for anyone who enjoys a blend of art and the good life.