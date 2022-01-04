Local family raises playground donation in memory of daughter

YORK -- The all-inclusive Peyton Parker Lane Playground will soon light the way towards fun-filled play for children of all abilities. For the family of Leo and Susan Kringle of York, the playground will be a place to honor their daughter, Stephanie Kringle.
Stephanie was the oldest of her siblings, Jacob and Michelle Kringle. She was born in Vermillion, South Dakota on Nov. 14, 1988. The Kringle family moved to Loup City when she was five years old and then moved to York in 2012. Three years later, on November 8th of 2015, Stephanie passed away.
Stephanie was known as a fighter. As an infant, Stephanie was diagnosed with cri-du-chat syndrome, also known as “cat’s cry” in French. She was in and out of the hospital many times and had undergone several surgeries, but it never took away her courage.
Susan said, "Even in the last few hours of her life, the doctor told us Steph only had a couple of hours left to live. Fourteen hours later, Steph had passed and the doctor came back to tell us, ‘I’ve never seen someone fight for so long.’”
Stephanie had a smile that could brighten anyone’s day and she gave heartwarming hugs that made anyone feel welcome. She was expressive, and she found humor in making people laugh with her fake sneezes, which she learned how to master from her brother, Jacob.
“She said a lot without even saying a word,” said Susan.
While in the hospital, Stephanie would greet doctors and nurses with a thumbs up, despite how much pain she was going through at the time. Giving thumbs up and hugs were just a couple of ways Stephanie expressed her love for others.
The Kringles’ favorite memory of Stephanie was during Jacob’s wedding where she was the life of the party. Susan said during the snowball dance, it wasn’t too hard for Stephanie to get people onto the dance floor. Stephanie included everyone, and that’s the way she lived her life. She saw people for who they were no matter what they looked like, the clothes they wore, or their background. She saw the good in people and she touched the lives of many.
Stephanie loved to play. She loved playing with baby dolls and taking them on walks. Her sister, Michelle described her as the "most nurturing mom to her dolls.” Even though Stephanie couldn’t independently play, Stephanie found joy in going on many adventures to Mincks Park with her brother Jacob. She enjoyed going down the green slides and watching other kids play. Jacob was Stephanie’s teacher and mentor, but according to Jacob, Stephanie was his hero. Steph’s love for parks and watching children play is one of the reasons why the Kringles thought the Peyton Parker Lane Playground would be the perfect place to honor her memory.
Susan said she knew of Parker Hoffman and Beth Erickson when she began working at York High School. She became closely connected with April McDaniel who lost her son, Lane, shortly before Stephanie had passed. Susan said they shared the same grief of losing a child and it brought their families close together.
With the help of extended family, the Kringles raised $25,000 for the Peyton Parker Lane playground. The donations are going towards a surface spinner called “Stephanie’s Spinner” in honor of Stephanie.
“Our family came together and thought it would be great to honor Steph through this piece of playground equipment so all kids can play because that was the most important thing to Steph.”
The Kringle family hopes it will bring happiness to the lives of all children, just as Stephanie brought happiness and cheer to their lives.