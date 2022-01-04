Local family raises playground donation in memory of daughter

“She said a lot without even saying a word,” said Susan.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

While in the hospital, Stephanie would greet doctors and nurses with a thumbs up, despite how much pain she was going through at the time. Giving thumbs up and hugs were just a couple of ways Stephanie expressed her love for others.

The Kringles’ favorite memory of Stephanie was during Jacob’s wedding where she was the life of the party. Susan said during the snowball dance, it wasn’t too hard for Stephanie to get people onto the dance floor. Stephanie included everyone, and that’s the way she lived her life. She saw people for who they were no matter what they looked like, the clothes they wore, or their background. She saw the good in people and she touched the lives of many.