Local COVID transmission risk dial now moves into yellow zone for first time in over a year

YORK – The Four Corners Health Departments’ COVID transmission rate risk dial has now been moved into the yellow zone – which is a welcome occurrence that hasn’t happened in more than a year.

It has been consistently been in the red or high rate of transmission category for a very long time, due to the large number of new COVID cases being recorded in rolling 7-day periods.

The Four Corners Health Department is reporting only 15 new lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in the entire health district in the last 7-day period.

That is an astounding improvement, considering that figure nearly reached 900 at one point, in a week’s time.

If the district’s new case number can go below five, in a 7-day period, the district’s transmission rate key could be moved down into the green zone – which indicates low transmission and risk – which has only been recorded here since the very early days of the pandemic back in 2020.

This local trend is also being seen across the state and the nation, as mask mandates and CDC guidelines are being loosened and/or eliminated.

Meanwhile, the Four Corners Department continues to offer free testing, take-home tests and vaccinations. For more information, go to their website at fourcorners.ne.gov.

