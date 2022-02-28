Local COVID case rate dramatically drops, health officials say it’s a “much better place”

YORK – The local COVID-19 case rate has dramatically dropped and the number of new cases in the Four Corners Health District is in a declining trajectory.

“I was looking forward to bringing good news for a change, so this is good to say,” Four Corners Health Director Laura McDougall said during this past week’s community sector briefing. “We are down to only 35 new cases, in the last seven days, in the entire district.”

Just a month or so ago, the 7-day case rate got as high as 888.

“We are now at the bottom of the valley,” McDougall said. “During the last surge, our high day was 219 cases in one day. So we are in a much better place and we hope that will stay for a while.”

“Yes, the cases are declining here as well as in the state and all over the nation,” said York General Health Care Services CEO Jim Ulrich. “In Nebraska, we went from 3,600 cases in a week to 1,800. Regarding statewide hospitalizations for COVID, there were 496 on Feb. 15 and this morning there were 356. At York General, we have had a downturn of COVID patients in our emergency room and we have no COVID patients, in house, today. Last week, we gave 15 infusions.

“We are not having much COVID activity and it is great to see this,” Ulrich continued. “We only have two employees out with COVID right now. The Hearthstone and Willow Brook are both all green zones.”

York County Development Corporation Director Lisa Hurley said local school officials were reporting very, very low case counts and Tyler Hinton from York College said they had zero COVID cases on campus at this time.

“Meanwhile, we are still giving vaccinations and boosters,” McDougall said. “With such low rates of transmission right now, this is a safer time to get them. We cut back on our vaccination hours because we just weren’t seeing the crowds, so we are doing those from noon until 4 p.m., on Fridays, at the Four Corners offices.”

It was also noted that Four Corners has received a number of take-home COVID tests which are available to the public for free. They also come with a free option to receive a documented lab result, if desired. In York County, the free tests are available at the Four Corners office, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. The office is located at 2101 North Lincoln Avenue.

If a documented lab result is needed, before opening the test kit, a person can go online to Nebraska.eMed.com. There a Certified eMed Guide will watch and help the person take the test. If this is done, the test will be considered verified and can be used for official purposes. If the person chooses not to use the virtual option, the test results are for personal use only.

If someone has symptoms and needs a test kit, call 402-362-2621 and staff will meet them in the Four Corners Health Department parking lot with a test(s). People can receive up to six test kits at a time.

And testing remains available at Four Corners each Monday and Thursday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Those who want a test to be administered there are asked to pre-register through the following link: https://fourcorners.ne.gov/programs-services-2/coronavirus-covid-19-information/

