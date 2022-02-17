Local COVID case rate at lowest point since last August

YORK – The rate of new COVID cases in the Four Corners Health District is at the lowest point it’s been since last August.

The pattern mirrors what is being seen across the state and the nation as health officials are breathing some sigh of relief following a major upward swing in January.

The decline has been termed as “significant” by Four Corners Health officials.

As of Wednesday, Feb. 16, there were only 81 new COVID cases reported in the health district in the past seven days.

Just a few weeks ago, there were as many as 888 cases in a 7-day period.

In the last seven days, there were 33 new cases in York County; 22 in Seward County; 18 in Polk County; and eight in Butler County.

These are lab-confirmed cases and the number does not include any positive home test results or those who did not seek testing when ill.

The health district is reporting five COVID-related deaths – which occurred in December and January. That included three in Butler County and two in York County. That brings the total number of COVID-related deaths to 109 for the entire health district. Since the pandemic began, there have been 42 in Seward County, 26 in Polk County, 23 in York County and 18 in Butler County.

Vaccinations rates continue to be around the 53% mark, regarding the percentage of the total population being vaccinated. The vaccination rate for the overall district is at 54.4%. York County’s vaccination rate is at 56.68%. Seward County’s rate is at 55.74%; Polk County’s rate is at 48.03%; and Butler County’s vaccination rate is now at 52.1%.

The health district’s transmission rate key has been in the red “high transmission” zone for months. But if the 7-day case rate falls below 45, it can be reduced down to the orange “substantial” zone. If it would move into that lower risk zone, it would be a welcome first in a long period of time.

Meanwhile, Four Corners officials are reporting that “influenza season has also arrived and we are seeing cases of influenza A and B in the area. One death related to Influenza B has been reported so far this season, which occurred in January.”

