Local country singer Jordan Schoch returns to York County Fair

YORK -- Bring out your boots and your best western attire, Jordan Schoch of Stromsburg is performing live at the York County fair once again for all those country music lovers out there.

Raised in rural York County, Schoch has a special place in his heart for the York County Fair. Schoch said he showed animals in 4-H and competed in the trapshooting competition. The York County Fair was his stomping grounds.

Schoch said, “It’s nice to come back and be the entertainment.”

Schoch's love for music began when he was in middle school. He said he always wanted to be in a rock band. He learned how to play electric guitar first, but said it didn’t go as planned, so he switched over to playing acoustic.

When he attended college at Northwest Missouri State in 2014, Schoch played a gig for a small bar called the Palms.

“The bar owner asked me to come back and play, and since then, I haven’t stopped,” said Schoch.

Schoch's personal favorite artists are Logan Mize, Casey Donahew, Riley Green and Dylan Bloom.

He said he would like to keep his music local and continue to play in some regional shows. Besides performing at the York County Fair, Schoch was seen in the spotlight at the Gage County Fair and Thayer County Fair last year. He’s also played for Deshler Daze and Dewitt Days.

Fairgoers can expect Schoch to play a couple of country originals, red dirt Texas music and 90s country.

Schoch said, “Last year was a lot of fun. The crowd was good. They stayed engaged and there was a lot of dancing.”

Schoch looks forward to putting on a show at home and seeing some familiar faces.

If anyone is interested in listening to his tracks before seeing him live at the York County fairgrounds, Schoch’s music can be downloaded on all streaming platforms including Apple Music, Spotify, YouTube and Pandora.