Local 4-H clubs celebrate achievements at annual banquet

YORK -- York County 4-H extension educators, club leaders, 4-H members and parents gathered for their annual 4-H banquet on Sunday to celebrate this year’s accomplishments. Over 20 awards were given to those who’ve played an instrumental role in service projects, education and workshops over the year.

The first group that was recognized was the Achievement Award winners. In order to be a recipient, the youth must submit an application, which asks them questions about their 4-H experience, how they were involved and how they served as a leader. The following clover kids received an achievement award: Isaac Scamehorn, Ethan Scamehorn, Molly Hoffman, Dean Otte, Mabel Bowman, Eloise Kavan and Jase Perdue. The College Career and Preparation recipients were Kate Otte and Luke Otte. Then, the Outstanding Senior 4-Her’s recipients were Whitney Polak, Grace Regier, and Addison Cotton who all received a $500 college scholarship for completing their career portfolio.

The next individuals receiving recognition were those who received a Diamond Clover award.

Extension educator, Tanya Crawford said, the Nebraska 4-H Diamond program, “is designed to reach and recognize all youth engaged in 4-h, from club members and campers to school enrichment, afterschool, and special interest program participants.” The Diamond Clover award goes to anyone who plans and reports a broad range of age appropriate accomplishments in 4-H. There are six levels of the Nebraska 4-H Diamond Clover Program. Ethan Fago, Beckham Bowman and Theodore Kavan successfully completed Diamond Clover level one. Bridget Kavan completed Diamond Clover level two.

Local clubs were also recognized at the banquet for developing young leaders who are caring, hardworking, responsible, and determined. The Lively Livestock Club and the High Point Livestock Club both received the Clubs of Excellence award. Crawford said clubs strive to reach this award every year. In order to qualify, clubs have to meet a set of criteria and document their improvement as a club throughout the year.

Rounding out the evening, leaders, 4-H Council members, and leaders were given thanks by the York 4-H Extension staff.

“Without the leaders to help guide 4-H’ers and lead meetings, 4-H clubs would not be as successful as they are,” said Crawford.

Adam Putnam, John Mayberry and Elizabeth Renner received a bronze clover for one year of service. Jason Perdue and Karah Perdue received the silver clover for five years of service. Amy Pohl received the pearl clover for 15 years of service.

The last awards given of the evening was the Outstanding 4-H Alumni award given to Nancy Dob and the Gene Bergen Heart of 4-H Award given to Evie Barrett and Jalane Underwood who have been instrumental in helping out with the York County Fair. They’ve been involved in the Ag Society, 4-H Council, and have watched many 4-Hers grow up while serving.

4-H member Bailey Hall said, “We cannot find anyone more fitting to receive the Gene Bergen Heart of 4-H award than the two most kind-hearted, calm and loving ladies.”

The York County 4-H Council and Extension Staff gives thanks to all who came to the banquet to celebrate the 2022 4-H accomplishments.