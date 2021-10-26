Loaded gun, 130 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop near Aurora

HAMILTON COUNTY — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested two people after locating more than 130 pounds of marijuana and a loaded handgun during a traffic stop on Interstate 80.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Friday, October 22, at approximately 1:50 p.m., a trooper observed an eastbound Mitsubishi Outlander following another vehicle too closely on Interstate 80 near Aurora, at mile marker 327. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 132 pounds of marijuana in several duffel bags in the rear of the vehicle. The trooper also located a loaded handgun in the passenger door compartment.

The driver, Darius Rice, 24, and passenger, Alexus Webber, 21, both of Columbia, South Carolina, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, no drug tax stamp, and possession of a firearm during a drug violation. Both were lodged in Hamilton County Jail.