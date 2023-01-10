 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lloyd Rodenbur, Jr.

Lloyd Harold Rodenbur Jr. died on January 4, 2023, at the age of 60. He was also known as “Boog” to some and as “Junior” to others. Lloyd was born in Yankton, S.D., and grew up in York.

The past few years he was blessed to be able to live out his dream of living near the ocean in beautiful Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. He spent his days caring for our tropical jungle of plants, listening to music at the beach, watching pelicans, sailing, whale watching, and enjoying some of the most amazing views that only a few are blessed to witness.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Lloyd and Lois Rodenbur of York.

He is survived by his wife, Susan L. Rodenbur; his son, Trevor Rodenbur and his two brothers, Lenny Rodenbur and Lance Rodenbur.

Lloyd and Susan were married 35 years. He will be remembered as a provider, a protector, a friend, a father, and a soulmate. We love you and miss you. Rest in peace.

Lloyd was cremated, there will be no services.

