Lively Livestock 4-H Club celebrates 65 years

BENEDICT -- Past and present members of the Lively Livestock 4-H Club met at the community center in Benedict this past week to reminisce over the memories the club created over the past 65 years of its existence.
For months, the club’s members and leaders worked toward this momentous celebration – as the existence of an ongoing 4-H Club for so many years is quite remarkable.
A large number of people – of all ages and with a variety of 4-H experiences – were in attendance, to see scrapbooks, share stories and have a group photo of past and current members taken.
There was also a surprise Quilts of Valor presentation for Jerry Lytle, who was one of the original charter members. The charter in Benedict was set in 1956 with the help of Lytle and the other foundational members.
Jerry Lytle came to the event with his wife, Jean. Jerry was able to tell people about some of his earliest memories from living in Benedict his whole life and being in the club.
“I’ve always lived in Benedict, except for when I was in the military,” Lytle said. “I was in the Navy, so we did an around the world cruise in Vietnam.”
Lytle said he decided to help start what is now Lively Livestock with a group of friends. He added that the name was picked by the members later on.
“There were several farm families who didn’t have livestock, but they wanted to be in 4-H,” Lytle said. “We decided to show sheep.”
Like starting any new club, there were challenges and struggles to figure out exactly how everything was going to operate.
“We didn’t know anything about sheep for one thing,” Lytle said. “We had a really good leader who’s been gone for years. We always learned to have one more project besides livestock. The first year was rope, which was basically knot tying,”
When asked why he wanted to join the club, Lytle said he thought it would be something fun, and that it was. Lytle said his sister was also involved in the earlier club, but she couldn’t be at the anniversary event.
“Hogs were my specialty, but I started with sheep,” Lytle said. “No one really had any livestock facilities. If you had a chicken house, you could keep the sheep in there. You didn’t need some great facility for them. They were cheaper than cattle, too.”
Lytle said the county fair had only one big tent where the animals were showed. There weren’t any facilities or buildings like the current Cornerstone Event Center. He said the tents were really warm, especially in the summer.
“When we did it, there weren’t rabbits, goats or chicken,” Lytle said. “There were just cattle, sheep and hogs. That was what 4-H was. Now, they’ll show just about everything.”
Another difference was how the club members travelled to the fair.
“We didn’t have horse trailers,” Lytle said. “Loading your animals to get to the fair was a lot harder with just farm trucks. It’s changed just a little.”
Lytle said the fair was an exciting place to go every year, even in the earlier days of the club.
“My favorite thing was being with other kids,” Lytle said. “The fair was fun. When you were younger, there was the carnival. There were all sorts of fun things to do.”
Lytle said he remembers his parents having to work at the 4-H food stand. The children were able to go to the pop stand.
Something else Lytle said was when the club started, everyone farmed within a mile of their house. They didn’t farm 20 miles away like some people do today.
Lytle said he enjoyed doing different activities in Benedict outside of the fair as well.
“There were two grocery stores in town,” Lytle said. “One night a week, there would be a movie night. Kids would go do their grocery shopping and see their friends.”
Jerry also helped out with the leadership council. He said he used to help make sure things get done. They had to help the projects get ready. Once the fair was over, there were several things that needed to get done.
“The worst part of it was filling out the old record books,” Lytle said. “We had to turn in all of the feed costs. That was the hardest, to get that taken care of after it was over.”
Lytle said he liked having a celebration for all of the accomplishments the club has achieved over the years.
“This celebration is very nice,” Lytle said. “It is a tribute to the community that one group can continue for 65 years. It took a lot of good leaders and parents.”
Jerry’s wife, Jean, was also involved in 4-H, in Polk County.
“I think a lot of thought was put into this event,” Jean said of the Lively Livestock anniversary/reunion. “Just having scrapbooks to go through is amazing. It brings back a lot of memories. Amy (Pohl) put a lot of work into these things, but that’s what she does. She thinks of things and then she does them. She’s a mover and a shaker.”
Jean said both of their sons were in 4-H in the 1980s.
“With a small community, kids know each other better,” Jean said. “They become helpers with and for each other. It makes a difference. The community supported them a lot. The 4-H Club would be in charge of something, but there would still be community leaders helping them.”
Jean said she enjoyed getting to read all the notes in the scrapbooks. She said there were things she remembered from her old club days.