Lively Livestock 4-H Club celebrates 65 years

“There were several farm families who didn’t have livestock, but they wanted to be in 4-H,” Lytle said. “We decided to show sheep.”

Like starting any new club, there were challenges and struggles to figure out exactly how everything was going to operate.

“We didn’t know anything about sheep for one thing,” Lytle said. “We had a really good leader who’s been gone for years. We always learned to have one more project besides livestock. The first year was rope, which was basically knot tying,”

When asked why he wanted to join the club, Lytle said he thought it would be something fun, and that it was. Lytle said his sister was also involved in the earlier club, but she couldn’t be at the anniversary event.

“Hogs were my specialty, but I started with sheep,” Lytle said. “No one really had any livestock facilities. If you had a chicken house, you could keep the sheep in there. You didn’t need some great facility for them. They were cheaper than cattle, too.”

Lytle said the county fair had only one big tent where the animals were showed. There weren’t any facilities or buildings like the current Cornerstone Event Center. He said the tents were really warm, especially in the summer.