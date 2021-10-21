Little ones get a "Not So Scary Halloween" at library

YORK – The Kilgore Library’s Early Chilldhood Discovery Center was packed with youngsters this week as storytime was transformed into a “Not So Scary Halloween Party” in anticipation of the upcoming holiday.

Little ones of all ages, Pre-K and younger, gathered for the morning party, wearing their Halloween costumes.

The festivities featured a performance by the library’s Mr. and Mrs. B – also known as John and Carol Baker. They read a Halloween story, complete with their spectacular acting skills, which captured the attention of all in attendance.

There were also a number of game stations that included Go Fish, “bobbing for apples” with hand-made foam apples that had treats for the kids inside, tin can bowling and “trick or treat poke.”

Every child in attendance was able to decorate a pumpkin.

And of course, there was a trick or treat line where the little ones got treats to take home. The trick or treating was available throughout the library, after the games and the pumpkin decorating were completed.

Library workers were assisted by some volunteers with the Friends of the Library group.