Little ones get a "Not So Scary Halloween" at library

YORK – The Kilgore Library’s Early Chilldhood Discovery Center was packed with youngsters this week as storytime was transformed into a “Not So Scary Halloween Party” in anticipation of the upcoming holiday.
Little ones of all ages, Pre-K and younger, gathered for the morning party, wearing their Halloween costumes.
The festivities featured a performance by the library’s Mr. and Mrs. B – also known as John and Carol Baker. They read a Halloween story, complete with their spectacular acting skills, which captured the attention of all in attendance.
There were also a number of game stations that included Go Fish, “bobbing for apples” with hand-made foam apples that had treats for the kids inside, tin can bowling and “trick or treat poke.”
Every child in attendance was able to decorate a pumpkin.
And of course, there was a trick or treat line where the little ones got treats to take home. The trick or treating was available throughout the library, after the games and the pumpkin decorating were completed.
Library workers were assisted by some volunteers with the Friends of the Library group.
Youngsters in the York community have many opportunities for Halloween fun – here are some more events that are still coming this community’s way:
• On Saturday, Oct. 23, kids can go to the city auditorium to decorate pumpkins with members of York Parks and Rec at 10:30 a.m. They will have pumpkins, paint, feathers, glitter, carving tools, markers, google eyes and all kinds of other supplies.
• The York Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Haunt at the Holthus on Sunday, Oct. 24. Parents are asked to follow the Chamber’s Facebook event page for information on how to register tickets to secure entry times.
• Downtown Trick or Treat will be Wednesday, Oct. 27, from 3-5 p.m.
• Trunk or Treat at Emmanuel Lutheran will be Sunday, Oct. 31, from 4-6 p.m., at Ninth and Beaver, in the northeast parking lot. Kids can wear their costumes and enjoy collecting treats and games at this free event. There will also be a hot dog meal deal. In the event of inclement weather, it will be held inside.