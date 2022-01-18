Lisa Hurley, YCDC director, is the recipient of the Focus on York Award

YORK – It’s not every year that the Focus on York Award is given by the York Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s only been bestowed a few times, for when individuals and/or organizations have brought state, regional or national recognition to York.
This year, the Chamber presented that award to Lisa Hurley, the executive director of the York County Development Corporation.
Those who nominated Hurley said she, “has been a powerful force for positive change in York County since her arrival at York County Development Corporation in 2013. Her ‘anything is possible’ attitude is infectious within the community and has created ripples of development across York County. Hurley’s innovative and creative mindset keeps YCDC moving forward with purpose. Hurley’s passion for York County and economic development is unparalleled.
“In her current position, Hurley has been involved in many notable accomplishments over the last few years,” nominators said. “These include the Vistas at Meadow Duplex Community (48 units), the Pellet Technology USA Project, York Cold Storage expansion projects, Jimmy John’s location project, York Creekside apartments (48 units), McLean Beef Processing and Retail project, Logistics XPO project, Nutrition Services project, Klute Steel Expansion, Agri-Products prototype grant for a new product line, the Preferred Popcorn location in Waco and the Downtown Wellness project. None of these successes could have happened without Hurley’s commitment to working hard at developing strategies to keep YCDC moving forward with purpose and always looking to build relationships with partners.”
York Chamber of Commerce Director Madonna Mogul said further, “As 2020 and 2021 continued forward with uncertainty of supply chains, business challenges and changing health information, YCDC found itself exploring new ways to deepen service to York County businesses and residents. Hurley has continued to focus with the philosophy of one business, one job, one individual at a time, while at the same time embracing more technology that would serve many in our area. She believes development must be holistic and include all aspects of the community. These steps have allowed YCDC to continue to make progress to improve the economic vitality of the county.”
It was noted multi-year projects (in which YCDC was involved) resulted in $60 million in investment between business and housing projects.
It was also noted that Hurley works with a talented and capable administrative team which includes Derek Dauel and Deb Heskett.
YCDC, which celebrated its 25th anniversary, “continues to work on the retention, development and recruitment of talent. In 2021, they launched the 17 County Leadership Program. YCDC is currently running two different national online ads directed at bringing talent to the area. And YCDC continues collaborations with York County Day Care Alliance, York County Health Coalition, Southeast Nebraska Development District, York County educators, Nebraska Economic Developers Association, Nebraska Housing Developers Association, the National Rural Economic Developers Association and others.”