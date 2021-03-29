Liquor license, redevelopment contract for industrial property on council agenda

YORK – A number of topics will be on the agenda for the York City Council when they meet in regular session Thursday, March 26.

Among those will be a liquor license application filed for Kirk’s Korner. As explained by York City Clerk Jean Thiele, the business has sold to Maulin Patel and the new liquor license will be needed.

The council will also consider an amendment to the redevelopment contract that exists with Brian Levander (doing business as Levanders in the industrial park). Thiele explains that in 2017, a Tax Increment Financing (TIF) project was approved for the business property. “Subsequent to that, Mr. Levander platted and subdivided his property into two lots and he is requesting that the TIF be released on the second lot so he can sell it. His business and building are on the first lot and the TIF will remain on that lot.”

The council is also scheduled to hear Deb Robertson’s report. She is the director of the Kilgore Library.

The annual review of the listing of licenses and occupation taxes will take place as well.

Because it is still early in the week, more agenda items might be scheduled before the regular meeting is held on Thursday, April 1.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m., in the council chambers.

