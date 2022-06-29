 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln and Grant project nears completion

YORK – City officials say the resurfacing of Lincoln and Grant Avenues is nearly complete.

“The city wishes to thank everyone for their cooperation with the restrictions that were in place during the chip seal process,” says York City Administrator Sue Crawford.

James Paul, the city’s public works director, said, “The chip seal process includes leaving extra rock on the road for a few days to make the surface as strong as possible. City crews will be sweeping up the extra rock this week. Striping crews will come to add the stripes after that. This will complete the asphalt portion of the major road improvement project approved by the city council. The chip seal smooths the road and buys another 7-10 years of life for the asphalt.”

The city’s major roads project includes the chip seal of Lincoln and Grant as well as replacement of the Blackburn Bridge with space for a walking trail and reworking roads that make up the major arterials of the city.

Woman sentenced on drug charges

YORK – Vanisha Jemison, 32, of Minneapolis, Minn., has been sentenced in a case involving felonies related to possession of controlled substan…

