Lincoln and Grant paving delayed for now

YORK – Initially, paving of Lincoln and Grant Avenues was planned for next week. However, the contractor contacted York’s public works office late Thursday, saying the paving will be delayed.

The public works department had been in contact with business and property owners in the downtown area, to announce the work that was initially planned to start Tuesday, June 7. They will again reach out with new dates when those become known. James Paul, public works director, said the contractor will be giving them a week’s notice, before the work will begin.

When the work does take place, asphalt will be laid on those streets – with the intent of having one lane open for traffic during the work.

It is expected to take three days, when it is able to be started.

When the work begins, it will be divided into six phases, each lasting six hours. During each phase, there will be no parking on the affected streets.

There will be a phase map showing the areas of road work on each of the three days. These maps will be posted on the city website, Facebook page and Notifier App. City employees will also distribute maps to businesses along the route.

City officials say residents and business owners should use the map to determine when the parking restrictions are in effect for a particular section of Lincoln or Grant. As noted by the map, cross streets will have closures to keep vehicles from entering the construction area before the asphalt is ready.

The map will lay out the expected times for each phase of road work. However, all times noted are subject to change. If there is a change in the schedule, a notice will be posted on the City of York website, Facebook page and via Notifier App.

