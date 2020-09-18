 Skip to main content
Light agenda pending for county board
County Commissioners Board Room / Courthouse stock

YORK – Right now, it appears a lighter agenda is being formulated for next Tuesday’s regular meeting of the York County Commissioners.

While items can still be added to the agenda for Tuesday, there are only two action items right now – both concern the public transportation department.

The commissioners will talk further about investing in a new technology contract that will enhance the transportation department’s dispatching, tracking and reporting work. This project could also involve state and federal funds, if granted.

They will also consider a resolution to purchase a new transit vehicle.

Also on the agenda is the approval of payroll and vendor claims – as well as possible general assistance applications should they be filed and brought to the board.

The commissioners will make their regular committee reports as well.

The public is encouraged to attend the county board meeting, which will begin at 8:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers located on the main floor of the courthouse.

The proceedings can also be observed via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/84058627681.

