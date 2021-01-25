Light agenda awaits the county board

YORK – The York County Commissioners are scheduled to have a relatively light agenda when they meet in regular session Tuesday, Jan. 26.

They are scheduled to reappoint Harvey Keim as the county’s highway superintendent which is done on an annual basis.

Following that, the agenda says they will consider going into executive session to discuss items related to the road department.

They will again discuss adopting a resolution that allows for the collection of 911 surcharges on landlines. This was postponed during their last meeting as they had questions about whether they had received the proper collections in the last year.

As the board of equalization, they will consider annual motor vehicle exemptions for three non-profit organizations/entities. They did the rest in the county during their last meeting, but these three did not submit their applications in time for that meeting.

The board meetings are open to the public, which are held in the county board chambers on the main floor of the courthouse.

The meeting can also be viewed online, via Zoom, at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/82246007880.

