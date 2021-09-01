Library will get much-needed repair work with one-time investments

Editor’s note: This is another installment in a series of stories regarding the proposed budget for the City of York for the fiscal year of 2021-22. This series looks at capital improvement projects for each of the departments.

YORK – One time investments in the new fiscal year of 2021-22 will result in much-needed repair work at the library.

In the city’s budget, as it stands now (with approval planned for Thursday night), there is the project of a complete roof replacement. The budgeted amount of $100,000 would be covered by money provided through the American Rescue Plan.

This project would entail removal of both layers of roofing material on the library; repairing and replacing any insulation and other materials that require attention; and then covering the roof with one layer of new roofing materials.

As Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library, explained during earlier budget meetings, according to a representative of a local roofing company, “the library roof was covered with a second layer of material in 1993. The roofing material that was used had an expected life of 20 years. In 2020, the roof turned 27 years old. We have experienced leaking around columns in the public area of the building and along walls in staff work areas. We are on borrowed time for this roof work.”

