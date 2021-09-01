Library will get much-needed repair work with one-time investments

Editor’s note: This is another installment in a series of stories regarding the proposed budget for the City of York for the fiscal year of 2021-22. This series looks at capital improvement projects for each of the departments.
YORK – One time investments in the new fiscal year of 2021-22 will result in much-needed repair work at the library.
In the city’s budget, as it stands now (with approval planned for Thursday night), there is the project of a complete roof replacement. The budgeted amount of $100,000 would be covered by money provided through the American Rescue Plan.
This project would entail removal of both layers of roofing material on the library; repairing and replacing any insulation and other materials that require attention; and then covering the roof with one layer of new roofing materials.
As Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library, explained during earlier budget meetings, according to a representative of a local roofing company, “the library roof was covered with a second layer of material in 1993. The roofing material that was used had an expected life of 20 years. In 2020, the roof turned 27 years old. We have experienced leaking around columns in the public area of the building and along walls in staff work areas. We are on borrowed time for this roof work.”
This project will be scheduled with a contractor and public works staff to be completed during an appropriate weather period.
Also planned for the library is the replacement of the exterior sprinkler system. The budgeted amount of $20,000 would be covered by Presumptive Payroll money.
Robertson earlier told the council, “Public Works staff have shared that our current system is outdated and difficult to manage. Parts are difficult to find. They also said the underground parts are obsolete, valves cannot be found to replace those that are broken.”
Brandon Osentowski told the council during an earlier budget meeting, saying the city has a problem with vandals who unscrew valves and throw them on the roof of the library. “But they are also very old,” Osentowski said. “I was in middle school when they were installed.
And $200,000 in LB 357 funds has been budgeted for replacement of the heating and cooling units for the library. This project will result in substantial energy savings and it was determined it must be undertaken because the current units are old, ineffective and obsolete.
It should be noted that the amounts budgeted are not necessarily what will be spent on these projects – the actual expenditures are expected to be lower and will be based on bids/quotes.