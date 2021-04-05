Library report, liquor license applications heard by council

YORK – The York City Council had a relatively light agenda this past week when they met in regular session.
Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library, made a report regarding an upcoming open house there where they will celebrate the new Early Childhood Discovery Center.
It will be held Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. until noon – those who attend will be able to explore the new area following opening comments by District 24 Senator Mark Kolterman. Included in the event will be more information about the Sixpence Program, an opportunity to meet early childhood educators from York and a chance to enroll in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.
Robertson said this discovery center is a result of collaboration between several agencies and is an exciting addition to the library.
The council also gave its approval for a special designated permit filed by Chances R to have an Educators After Hours even in an outside area adjacent to their facility.
Maulin Patel, the new owner of Kirk’s Korner, asked for his liquor license application to be recommended by the council. He said it will continue to be a liquor store, but will now also carry convenience store items. He said they plan to update the structure and the fuel island, as well. No one from the public spoke for or against the application, during the hearing. The council unanimously voted for approval.
A housekeeping measure was undertaken, regarding a redevelopment contract with Brian Levander for his body shop property in the industrial park. He explained that with the original Tax Increment Financing project, he bought the lot from the city and later subdivided it. He was asking for the other lot to be left out of the TIF project and only designated for the lot on which his business is located.
The council also approved the listing of licenses and occupation taxes for the fiscal year. This is done every year. York City Clerk Jean Thiele said the lists have been the same for years and the council members gave their approval.