Library report, liquor license applications heard by council

YORK – The York City Council had a relatively light agenda this past week when they met in regular session.

Deb Robertson, director of the Kilgore Library, made a report regarding an upcoming open house there where they will celebrate the new Early Childhood Discovery Center.

It will be held Saturday, April 10, from 10 a.m. until noon – those who attend will be able to explore the new area following opening comments by District 24 Senator Mark Kolterman. Included in the event will be more information about the Sixpence Program, an opportunity to meet early childhood educators from York and a chance to enroll in the 1,000 Books Before Kindergarten program.

Robertson said this discovery center is a result of collaboration between several agencies and is an exciting addition to the library.

The council also gave its approval for a special designated permit filed by Chances R to have an Educators After Hours even in an outside area adjacent to their facility.