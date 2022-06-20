Library celebrates science, welcomes Edgerton Explorit Center

YORK – Last week, the Kilgore Library welcomed the Edgerton Explorit Center, as its representatives made the trip to York to teach kids ages 3-10 about sound waves.

This was part of the library’s summer programming and it’s “Anything Goes Day.”

Educator Nicole Havlik took the kids through the major characteristics of waves through a series of diagrams and demonstrations.

Havlik started off by explaining how the sound we hear is formed by vibrations, using a device called a resonance bowl. The kids watched in awe as Havlik rubbed the edges of the large bowl full of water, creating an eerie hum and causing the water inside to jump and ripple.

Havlik also explained how sound waves travel and how our ears perceive them, with the help of an audience member using a whoo tube made of short, flexible plastic. When the volunteer spun it slowly, the whoo tube emitted a low whistle, but as they spun the tube faster and faster, the whistle became higher. Havlik explained this is because the faster a sound wave travels, the higher the sound will be.

One of the most exciting demonstrations was when Havlik made sound waves visible with a Rubens Tube, a metal tube with a line of flames along the top. Havlik plugged in a speaker, and a line of flames dipped and rose to “Rise Up” by Andra Day, exciting many “Woahs!” from the crowd.

After the demonstrations, kids were able to try some sound and wave experiments of their own.

In the “Screaming Balloon” experiment, each child slipped a hex nut inside a balloon and blew it up. When they shook the inflated balloon, the hex nut inside whizzed around in circles, creating a loud “zzz” sound.

In the “Wave in a Bottle” experiment, kids were able to see how waves move by watching the behavior of oil in a bottle of water when it was shaken up.

To end the day on a sweet note, the kids built wave bridges from gum drops stuck to wooden skewers attached to a length of duct tape. When the end skewer was tweaked, the vibration moved along the line of skewers, creating a hypnotically undulating wave.

Each child whoattended left with new knowledge about the sounds we hear every day, some examples to show their friends and family, and a gumdrop in their mouth.

For the next week’s Anything Goes activity, kids will be programming sphero bots. Children are welcomed to join in on the fun at 10:30 a.m., on Tuesday, June 21.