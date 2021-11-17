Library asking for residents to complete survey toward “Vision 2025”

YORK – York’s Kilgore Library has been having community conversations over the past few months in creating goals for the next five years.

The endeavor in creating “Vision 2025” continues.

Library officials say, “Input from the community is still essential on what is important to you and will be shared with our focus groups. To gather needed insight from as many of you as possible the Vision 2025 team has developed a survey that will be open for your input through the month of November. You could be the winner of one of four $25 gift cards if you complete the survey and enter your name in the drawing. This survey is our first method to learn more about the needs of our community members and how the library might develop new partnerships and programs to help meet the needs of those we serve.”

YNT staff took the survey and it takes only a few minutes to complete.

The survey asks participants about their age/life status and how often they utilize the library’s services.

Then it asks what kids of services the participant already utilizes, such as physical materials (books), online items, computers, wi-fi, meeting space, story time, the Early Childhood Discovery Center, the summer reading clubs and more.