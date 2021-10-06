Levies for political subdivisions approved by commissioners  

YORK – The levies for all the political subdivisions within York County have been officially approved and set by the commissioners.
The commissioners, as the board of equalization, accepted the levies as presented by the clerk’s office on Tuesday morning.
These levies were provided to the county clerk by the boards that govern the taxing subdivisions.
Most of the municipal levies are lower than or the same as they were last year.
The levy for Benedict went down from where it was last year. In 2020, the levy was set at 44 cents per $100 valuation. This year, it is 42 cents.
The levy for Bradshaw went to .81, compared to .85 where it was last year. Of that levy, .37 is the general levy and .44 is the debt service levy.
The levy for Gresham has historically been at .50 – for many years. This year, it went down to .49.
The levy for Henderson considerably decreased. Last year it was .91. This year it is .87. Of that levy, .43 is the general levy and .43 is the debt service levy.
Lushton’s levy also decreased. Last year it was .08. This year it is .06.
McCool Junction’s levy substantially went down, going from .49 last year to .30 this year. The biggest change came in that last year, McCool Junction had a .31 debt service levy and this year, it has none.
Last year, Thayer’s levy was .15. This year it is still at .15.
Waco’s levy last year was .52. This year it is the same. Of that levy, .37 is the general levy and .14 is the debt service levy.
York’s levy stayed at .33. The City of York does not have a separate debt service levy.
The following are the tax levies for each of the school districts approved by the county commissioners:
• Heartland Community School: .54, compared to .50 last year.
• McCool Junction Public School: .86, compared to .79 last year.
• York School District: 1.19, compared to 1.16 last year.
Regarding the county itself, the total levy is .24. Of that, .19 is for the general fund. The rest of the total levy is made up of small amounts for debt service and ambulance service. Last year, the county’s levy was .22.