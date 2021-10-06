Levies for political subdivisions approved by commissioners  

YORK – The levies for all the political subdivisions within York County have been officially approved and set by the commissioners.

The commissioners, as the board of equalization, accepted the levies as presented by the clerk’s office on Tuesday morning.

These levies were provided to the county clerk by the boards that govern the taxing subdivisions.

Most of the municipal levies are lower than or the same as they were last year.

The levy for Benedict went down from where it was last year. In 2020, the levy was set at 44 cents per $100 valuation. This year, it is 42 cents.

The levy for Bradshaw went to .81, compared to .85 where it was last year. Of that levy, .37 is the general levy and .44 is the debt service levy.

The levy for Gresham has historically been at .50 – for many years. This year, it went down to .49.

The levy for Henderson considerably decreased. Last year it was .91. This year it is .87. Of that levy, .43 is the general levy and .43 is the debt service levy.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Lushton’s levy also decreased. Last year it was .08. This year it is .06.