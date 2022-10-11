Levies are official for subdivisions in county

YORK – The property tax levies for each of the taxing entities/subdivisions in York County have been officially set.

These were confirmed upon a vote by the York County Commissioners, sitting as the York County Board of Equalization.

York County’s levy is .23 per $100 of valuation – that accounts for .19 for the general fund, .02 for debt service and .01 for ambulance. Last year, the overall levy was .24.

Benedict’s levy has been set at .42 per $100 valuation. It’s the same as last year.

Bradshaw’s total tax levy is a combination of general fund and bond fund, coming to an end total of .73 per $100 of valuation. It’s less than the .81 levy last year.

Gresham’s levy remains at .50 per $100, as it has historically been.

In Henderson, the general fund levy is .42 with a .40 levy for the bond fund. Therefore, the total levy for the City of Henderson is .82 per $100 of valuation. Last year, the levy was .87.

In Lushton, the levy has been set at just .06. It’s the same as last year.

McCool Junction has a levy that is a combination of general and bond – with an end total of .30 per $100 of valuation. This is the same levy as last year.

In Thayer, the levy has been sat just .12. Last year, it was .15.

Waco’s levy is a combination of .38 for general and .13 for bond, coming to a total of .52 per $100 valuation. That’s the same levy as last year.

The city of York’s levy went down from .33 last year to .31 per $100 valuation.

The McCool Junction School District’s levy has been set at .85. The district’s levy was .86.

York School District’s levy is $1.19 per $100 valuation (which is a combination of general, bond, special building and capital purpose levies). This is the same levy as last year.

Heartland’s levy went from .54 to .61 per $100 of valuation. The increase can be attributed to the inclusion of a new bond fund (which was approved earlier this year by voters) for a major renovation/expansion project at the school.