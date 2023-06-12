Leslye Marie Gray, age 65 of Des Moines, Iowa passed away on Monday, March 6, 2023 in Des Moines. She was born on August 17, 1957 to Percy and Marie (Sherwood) Gray in North Platte. She graduated from North Platte High School in 1975. She began working for Northwestern Bell in 1978 in North Platte, and retired in Des Moines, Iowa for Century Link in 2018. She was very proud of her employment for what she referred to as Ma Bell and was a proud member of the Communications Workers of America (CWA) Local 7102 where she served as a Union Steward for many years.

Leslye is survived by her husband and lifelong partner of 43 years, Terry Tagge of Des Moines; their son, Tyler Tagge of Ankeny; her two dogs, Max and George and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and her two brothers, Lanny and Larry. Leslye had a mischievous smile and was always ready for an adventure.

Graveside services are scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, 2023 at Greenwood Cemetery in York. Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation. Condolences may be left for the family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling the arrangements.